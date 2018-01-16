Expand / Collapse search
Lebanon to ban 'The Post' over director Steven Spielberg's support of Israel

Associated Press
From left, director Steven Spielberg, actors Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks pose for photographers on arrival at the French premiere of the film 'The Post' in Paris, France, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018.

Lebanon's censorship authorities are recommending a ban on Steven Spielberg's newspaper drama "The Post" ahead of its planned opening this week in movie theaters in Beirut.

The recommendation still needs to be signed by Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk to enter into effect but that is considered a formality that's unlikely to stop the ban.

It remains unclear why "The Post" is being banned __ recent Spielberg movies have been shown in Lebanon — but a leaked U.S. State Department memo from 2007 revealed that Spielberg was blacklisted by the Arab League for supporting Israel.

In this image released by 20th Century Fox, Tom Hanks portrays Ben Bradlee, left, and Meryl Streep portrays Katharine Graham in a scene from "The Post."

Lebanon and Israel are technically at war, and Lebanon sometimes follows the League's blacklist.

Cinemas around Beirut have taken down posters promoting the film, which was set to premiere on Thursday.