Mark Wahlberg to donate $1.5M reshoot paycheck to Time's Up legal fund

Mark Wahlberg, who’s come under fire in recent days for being paid 1,000 times more than his female co-star, Michelle Williams, for movie reshoots, announced that he would donate his $1.5 million paycheck to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund in Williams’ name.

“Over the last few days my reshoot fee for ‘All the Money in the World’ has become an important topic of conversation,” Wahlberg tweeted Saturday. “I 100% support the fight for fair pay and I’m donating the $1.5M to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams’ name.”

It was reported Tuesday by USA Today that Wahlberg received the hefty paycheck for having to reshoot his scenes in Ridley Scott’s “All the Money in the World,” after Kevin Spacey was ousted from his leading role in December – just weeks before the film premiered. Spacey was removed amid a welter of misconduct allegations.

Williams, who also had to reshoot her scenes, was reportedly paid $80 per day for her work, totaling less than $1,000 total.

William Morris Endeavor (WME), the agency which reportedly negotiated the $1.5 million for Wahlberg, and also represents Williams, said in a statement it will donate $500,000 to the Time’s Up fund.

“The current conversation is a reminder that those of us in a position of influence have a responsibility to challenge inequities, including the gender wage gap,” WME stated.

“In recognition of the pay discrepancy on the ‘All the Money in the World’ reshoots, WME is donating an additional $500,000 to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams’ name, following our $1 million pledge to the organization earlier this month. It’s crucial that this conversation continues within our community and we are committed to being part of the solution.”

The pay gap sparked backlash from Hollywood, with stars such as Jessica Chastain, who said Williams “deserves more than 1% of her male costar’s salary” and Busy Phillips, tweeted the move was “SHAMEFUL,” speaking out.

While Scott initially told USA Today that the movie’s cast “came in for free” to reshoot the film, it was later reported Wahlberg refused to refilm his scenes or approve Spacey’s replacement, Christopher Plummer, unless he was paid.

“What he said was, 'I will not approve Christopher Plummer unless you pay me.' And that's how he (expletive) them," a source told USA Today.