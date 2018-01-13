Liam Neeson calls sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood a ' bit of a witch hunt'

Liam Neeson has called the large wave of sexual misconduct allegations against prominent Hollywood figures a “bit of a witch hunt.”

“The Commuter” actor told The Late Late Show on RTE, an Irish television program, on Friday “there’s some people, famous people, being suddenly accused of touching some girl’s knee, or something, and suddenly they’re being dropped from their program or something.”

When Neeson was asked what he thought about the string of sexual misconduct allegations against people in the movie industry, Neeson said, “it’s a bit of a witch hunt.”

The “Taken” actor used Garrison Keillor, the former host of “A Prairie Home Companion” on Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) to explain his point. Keillor was fired by MPR in November after the company learned of “his inappropriate behavior with an individual who worked with him.” The allegations against Keillor were never disclosed publicly by MPR or his accuser.

Keillor told the Star Tribune he put his hand “on a woman’s bare back.”

“I meant to pat her back after she told me about her unhappiness and her shirt was open and my hand went up it about six inches. She recoiled,” Keillor said. “I apologized. I sent her an email of apology later and she replied that she had forgiven me ... We continued to be friendly right up until her lawyer called.”

When asked about the allegations against actors Dustin Hoffman and Kevin Spacey, Neeson said he was “on the fence” about the accusations against Hoffman, which he described as “childhood stuff.”

“The Dustin Hoffman thing, I’m on the fence about that,” Neeson said. “When you’re doing a play and you’re with your family – other actors, technicians – you do silly things and it becomes kind of superstitious if you don’t do it every night you think it’s going to jinx the show. I’m not saying I’ve done similar things to what [Hoffman] apparently did but it’s childhood stuff.”

Hoffman has been accused of sexual harassment, sexual assault and exposing himself to an underage girl.