Liam Neeson calls sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood a ' bit of a witch hunt'

By Kathleen Joyce | Fox News
Liam Neeson called the large number of sexual misconduct allegations against people in the movie industry a "bit of a witch hunt."

Liam Neeson has called the large wave of sexual misconduct allegations against prominent Hollywood figures a “bit of a witch hunt.”

“The Commuter” actor told The Late Late Show on RTE, an Irish television program, on Friday “there’s some people, famous people, being suddenly accused of touching some girl’s knee, or something, and suddenly they’re being dropped from their program or something.”

When Neeson was asked what he thought about the string of sexual misconduct allegations against people in the movie industry, Neeson said, “it’s a bit of a witch hunt.”

The “Taken” actor used Garrison Keillor, the former host of “A Prairie Home Companion” on Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) to explain his point. Keillor was fired by MPR in November after the company learned of “his inappropriate behavior with an individual who worked with him.” The allegations against Keillor were never disclosed publicly by MPR or his accuser.

FILE - In this July 26, 2017, file photo, Garrison Keillor, creator and former host of, "A Prairie Home Companion," talks at his St. Paul, Minn., office. Keillor says he is in negotiations with Minnesota Public Radio after the radio network cut ties with him over unspecified allegations of inappropriate behavior. Keillor wrote on his Facebook page Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, that a second day of mediation was held at a law firm in downtown Minneapolis, but he provided no details. (AP Photo/Jeff Baenen, File)

Garrison Keillor was fired by the Minnesota Public Radio in November after the company learned of "his inappropriate behavior with an individual who worked with him."  (AP)

Keillor told the Star Tribune he put his hand “on a woman’s bare back.”  

“I meant to pat her back after she told me about her unhappiness and her shirt was open and my hand went up it about six inches. She recoiled,” Keillor said. “I apologized. I sent her an email of apology later and she replied that she had forgiven me ... We continued to be friendly right up until her lawyer called.”

When asked about the allegations against actors Dustin Hoffman and Kevin Spacey, Neeson said he was “on the fence” about the accusations against Hoffman, which he described as “childhood stuff.”

FILE PHOTO: Actor Dustin Hoffman poses at the 70th Cannes Film Festival's amfAR Cinema Against AIDS 2017 event in Antibes, France, May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo - RC1A29275450

Dustin Hoffman has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women.  (Reuters)

“The Dustin Hoffman thing, I’m on the fence about that,” Neeson said. “When you’re doing a play and you’re with your family – other actors, technicians – you do silly things and it becomes kind of superstitious if you don’t do it every night you think it’s going to jinx the show. I’m not saying I’ve done similar things to what [Hoffman] apparently did but it’s childhood stuff.”

Hoffman has been accused of sexual harassment, sexual assault and exposing himself to an underage girl.