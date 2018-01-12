Jenna Jameson slams vandals who targeted Holocaust museum in Greece

Former porn star Jenna Jameson expressed her anger towards vandals who defaced a Holocaust memorial in Greece.

On Wednesday, Jameson took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the incident by retweeing Avi Mayer, a spokesman for the Jewish Agency, who posted a statement about the memorial that was desecrated in Thessaloniki, Greece. The vandals spray painted the bottom of the Holocaust memorial with the words "Free Palestine."

Mayer’s tweet read: “Appalling: Holocaust memorial in Thessaloniki, Greece desecrated with ‘Free Palestine’ graffiti. 94% of the city’s 50,000 Jews were murdered by the Nazis, virtually wiping out the Jewish community; today only about 1,000 Jews remain.”

Jameson commented on the tweet and said, “These people are scourge of the earth.”

Thessaloniki, Greece’s second largest city after Athens, is in the process of constructing a new Holocaust Museum according to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency’s radio station.

The Las Vegas-born star, who married Israeli Lior Bitton in 2015, converted to the Judaism in recent years. Since converting, the 43-year-old has been vocal about her support Israel.

In addition to tweeting about the Thessaloniki memorial on Wednesday, Jameson also retweeted Mayer’s post about the death of a rabbi on Tuesday night.

“Rabbi Raziel Shevah, the Israeli father of six murdered by a Palestinian assailant last night, is being laid to rest at this time in Havat Gilad. May his family know no further sorrow,” Mayer tweeted.

Jameson shared her support for the rabbi and commented on Mayer’s tweet: “May his memory be a blessing.”