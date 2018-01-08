Johnny Galecki talks 'Big Bang Theory's' eventual end date, 'Roseanne' reboot

An official end-date for “The Big Bang Theory” has yet to be set, but if the show says farewell after the 12th season, as many insiders have speculated it will, Johnny Galecki will have mixed emotions.

He told reporters at the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour the cast doesn’t talk much about the successful sitcom’s eventual end, but he knows it may come soon.

“The Big Bang Theory” is currently in its 11th season.

“The only manner in which the cast has discussed wrapping the show has been that we’re all going to be very sad when that day comes,” he admitted. “But I think at this point everyone is very comfortable with 12 seasons being a good time to go home and see our families.”

If CBS says goodbye to the loveable group of braniac scientists, Galecki will still have plenty on his plate.

He recently finished filming the first season of his upcoming CBS sitcom “Living Biblically,” for which he serves as executive producer, and he also recently taped a guest appearance for the “Roseanne” revival on ABC.

“I don’t sleep a lot but that’s OK. I’ve always been a workhorse,” he said. “The production side is a very different muscle.”

Galecki only returned for one episode of the “Roseanne” revival, leaving some fans to speculate that maybe the limited appearance had something to do with the fact that he is a staple at CBS and “Roseanne” is airing on ABC.

But Galecki said it was strictly his schedule that dictated he could only appear on one episode of “Roseanne.”

“It’s a different network,” he said of “Roseanne.” “And it was probably most uncomfortable only to me because obviously ‘Big Bang’ is my home and my family. But I probably wouldn’t have been on ‘Big Bang’ if it hadn’t been for ‘Roseanne.’ So there were just the politics to be considerate about, but everyone was very supportive.”

He said should the “Roseanne” revival, which premieres in March, prove to be a hit, he’d like to be more involved going forward.

“If they come back next year on ‘Roseanne’ and do another eight or nine [episodes] I would love to do more than one next year.”

Though he’s busy and now working as both a producer and actor, he said he doesn’t struggle to separate his roles too much.

“The only kind of uncomfortable crossover I feel is if I spend a couple hours in the editing bay and then I go to rehearse or shoot ‘Big Bang’ because I am thinking about when they are going to cut and from what camera and as an actor that is not my job,” he noted. “That’s the only, kind of, distraction. Otherwise, I love it.”