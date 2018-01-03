DANICA PATRICK'S POTATO CRUST EGG BAKE

As seen in "Pretty Intense"

Serves 8

Ingredients:

2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and shredded, with excess water squeezed out

2 tbsp. ghee, melted

1 bunch kale, chopped

12 large eggs

½ tsp. sea salt

½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1 large tomato, thinly sliced

3 ounces cheese, shredded

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 400ºF.

Combine the sweet potatoes and ghee in a large bowl. Transfer the potato to a cast-iron skillet or baking dish and begin to pack it down and up the sides of the dish to form a bowl shape.

In a large bowl, combine the kale, eggs, salt, and pepper. Mix well and pour into the baking dish.

Top with the tomato slices and pat dry with paper towels evenly across the top. Top with the cheese of your choice.

Bake for 50 minutes, or until cooked in the middle.