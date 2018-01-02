Sarah Silverman 'sad' about Al Franken resignation

Sarah Silverman is "sad" for her longtime friend Al Franken whose last day in office is Tuesday.

The Minnesota senator announced his resignation date in December after others in the Senate had called on him to bow out following a flurry of sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Silverman told TMZ while she respects the women who accused Franken of sexual misconduct, she wishes the 66-year-old had stayed in office.

"I happen to know him for decades and decades and I can tell you that all he cares about is the well being of the lives of his constituents in Minnesota," Silverman told the gossip site on Monday.

She added, "It's just all he thinks about it's all he cares about -- and his wife."

Silverman said she's also "sad" because "we've taught our children" that the politicians who "take responsibility for their actions" end up losing their jobs.

But "the ones that deny, deny, deny and lie and don't admit any wrongdoing," get to keep their jobs just like"our president."