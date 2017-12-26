Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reportedly want Obamas at their wedding

What a royal​ headache​.

The British government is in a tizzy that Prince Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle reportedly want to invite former President Barack Obama to their spring wedding, according to The Sun. The government fears that President Trump will take it as a snub, according to a report Tuesday.

“Harry has made it clear he wants the Obamas at the wedding, so it’s causing a lot of nervousness,” The Sun reported, citing a senior government official. “Trump could react very badly if the Obamas get to a ​royal wedding before he has had a chance to meet the Queen.”

The relationship between Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May has been a rocky one, with the leaders lashing out at one another during a number of controversies.

Most recently, May chastised Trump, calling him “wrong” for retweeting anti-Muslim videos posted by a far-right British group​ in November​.

And while the prince bonded with the Obamas​ during the ​Invictus Games in September in Toronto, his bride-to-be referred to Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign as “divisive” and “misogynistic.”

The Sun reported that May could have the final word​ on whether the president will be on the guest list for the May 19 wedding​.

