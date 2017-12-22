Expand / Collapse search
Jason Kennedy's wife defends him following Catt Sadler's exit from 'E! News' due to pay gap

By Kathleen Joyce | Fox News
“E! News” host Jason Kennedy’s wife defended him Thursday after Catt Sadler announced Tuesday she was leaving the show after discovering her co-host made nearly double her salary.

Lauren Scruggs, 29, wrote in a lengthy Instagram post that her husband’s name was “being dragged through the mud” despite him having nothing to do with the pay gap. Scruggs also mentioned Kennedy’s former co-host, Giuliana Rancic, made “3 times his salary.”

I have always said that there are negatives and positives to social media, and these last 48 hours have proven that to be true. I believe in female empowerment and gender equality, but it’s heartbreaking that a network is being deemed sexist when that is simply not true. At one time my husband had a female co-anchor on E! News who made 3 times his salary. Women are paid accordingly on this network, and the difference in his salary versus hers did not affect Jason. He knows there are always more components to consider when determining one’s salary than gender alone. _ In a New York Times article yesterday, an E! spokeswoman confirmed quote “Ms. Sadler’s and Mr. Kennedy’s roles were not comparable.” Since Jason was named the permanent anchor of E! News over two years ago, he has had various co-hosts that rotate throughout the week. A permanent co-host has never been named since the last one left 6 months ago. _ As you know, there are two sides to every story. I am posting this to tell the other side, which everyone deserves to know before jumping to conclusions about a place he has called home for the last twelve years. If he ever heard that gender inequality was occurring at his workplace, he would take action. Instead, it’s the contrary, and the numerous phone calls we have had these past two days from both current and former female employees at E! only support what he has seen in his time there. These women have assured us that they never felt gender inequality was at play at any time. _ Jason is the most tender-hearted & respectful person and it’s so sad to see him unfairly publicly shamed. His name has been dragged through the mud regarding nothing he did, except be a great friend & colleague. It absolutely breaks my heart to watch, & it is devastating & frustrating to see how this all played out. I will always stand on truth, & I cannot stand by and be silent when the foundation of a story that affects my family is not based on that. I am so proud of & inspired by my husband for constantly being prayerful, surrounding himself w/ wisdom, & being the definition of a class act even in unfortunate circumstances. Love u, Jase, I am honored to be by your side.

“I believe in female empowerment and gender equality, but it’s heartbreaking that a network is being deemed sexist when that is simply not true,” Scruggs wrote.

‘E! NEWS’ HOST CATT SADLER LEAVES NBC CITING MASSIVE PAY GAP BETWEEN HER AND CO-HOST JASON KENNEDY

"Women are paid accordingly on this network, and the difference in his salary versus hers did not affect Jason. He knows there are always more components to consider when determining one’s salary than gender alone,” she continued.

Scruggs continued that current and former female E! employees have contacted the couple the past few days and told them they “never felt gender inequality was at play at any time.”

Scruggs concluded that she loved her husband and said he was the most “tender-hearted & respectful person.”

“Jason is the most tender-hearted & respectful person and it’s so sad to see him unfairly publicly shamed. His name has been dragged through the mud regarding nothing he did, except be a great friend & colleague. It absolutely breaks my heart to watch, & it is devastating & frustrating to see how this all played out,” she wrote.

Kennedy thanked his wife for the post on Twitter. 

Scruggs, a fashion blogger, and Kennedy have been married since 2014. She suffered a tragic incident in 2011 when she lost her left eye and arm after she stepped out of a plane and was “sucked” into the propeller.

CATT SADLER URGES FANS NOT TO BLAME JASON KENNEDY FOR E! NEWS PAY GAP

"On December 3rd, 2011, my mom and I decided to go to our friends house for dinner after church — their house is located on a private airport — and one of the friends was taking people up for plane rides,” Scruggs told US Weekly. “I’m always up for an adventure so I was the first in line. When the plane landed, it was dark and rainy outside and I was getting out of the plane and when you get out you’re basically at the propeller, so I was sucked into it when I stepped out."

Three years following the terrifying incident she met Kennedy through Rancic after she did an interview with the former “E! News” host. Rancic told Scruggs to ask Kennedy for places to hike and the two immediately clicked, People reported.

“An accident 3 years ago was the worst day of her life. Ironically her worst day became the best day of my life, if [it] didn't happen we wouldn't have met,” Kennedy said.

Sadler did not immediately comment on Scruggs Instagram post but the former E! News host urged fans not to blame Kennedy for her departure.

I couldn’t let another minute go by without acknowledging the overwhelming love and support I’ve been receiving the last 24 hours. Leaving E was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made, but your messages and heartfelt comments are comforting and affirm for me that I made the right decision. So many of you have similar stories, similar struggles, legitimate frustrations and I want you to know I hear you and feel for you. As a result, I have a renewed sense of purpose and genuine passion to right the wrongs. We are stronger together and I feel your strength at my core. If I had one ask, it is to please not place blame on my friend Jason Kennedy. He has done right by me in every respect. It hurts me deeply to see that some are vilifying him. I repeat, his hands are tied on this matter and if you’re angry - rightfully so - direct that emotion at the decision makers who failed us, not him. All my love + gratitude 🖤

“If I had one ask, it is to please not place blame on my friend Jason Kennedy,” Sadler wrote. “He has done right by me in every respect. It hurts me deeply to see that some are vilifying him,” she added. “I repeat, his hands are tied on this matter and if you’re angry – rightfully so – direct that emotion at the decision makers who failed us, not him. All my love + gratitude.”