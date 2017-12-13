Blake Shelton's diet shocks girlfriend Gwen Stefani

The sexiest man alive is far from the healthiest man alive.

Blake Shelton’s girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, opened up about his eating and cooking habits — and it ain’t pretty.

“Mostly things that are bad for you,” Stefani, 48, told Giada De Laurentiis during a Facebook Live.

“Everything’s fried,” the singer added. “It shocks me, because growing up in California, we are a specific breed, we learn how to be healthy, and in Oklahoma, they learn just how to have fun and eat like not worry about it. It’s fun, though.”

When they’re not talking about food, Stefani and Shelton, 41, who’ve been dating since 2015, are singing together.

“We’re like we’re in a musical constantly and we just sing,” she quipped. “We actually don’t talk to each other, we just sing like a musical or everything we sing is like ‘I love you,’ like it’s pretty much the whole time like how great we are.”

