Former NFL Network employee names top executive and ex-players in sexual harassment suit, report says

A former NFL Network employee has accused a former executive producer and multiple ex-players who work for the network of inappropriate conduct in a lawsuit amended on Monday, Bloomberg reported.

Jami Cantor, a former wardrobe stylist at the network, has named Eric Weinberger, Marshall Faulk, Ike Taylor and Heath Evans as a part of a lawsuit against NFL Enterprises in Los Angeles Superior Court, the report states.

The wrongful termination suit was first filed in October. The amendment to the suit filed on Monday goes into greater detail of the alleged instances of harassment and also names the defendants, Deadspin reported.

Cantor was fired in October 2016 after she claims she complained about working conditions at the network and the sexual advances made towards her.

Cantor alleged that Weinberger, a former executive producer at the network, sent her “several nude pictures of himself and sexually explicit acts.” He is also accused of pressing his crotch against Cantor’s shoulder and asking her to touch him, according to the suit.

Cantor claims that she was sexually harassed by three NFL analysts, including Marshall Faulk, Heath Evans and Ike Taylor.

She claims in the suit that Faulk groped her breasts and behind and asked her “deeply personal and invasive questions” about her sex life. Cantor also claims that Taylor sent her inappropriate pictures and a video of himself masturbating.

The amended complaint also alleges that Evans propositioned her multiple times and made “several sexually inappropriate comments” toward her.

Spokesman for the NFL Network Alex Riethmiller said that Faulk, Taylor and Evans have been suspended pending an investigation into the allegations, Bloomberg reported.

Former NFL network analyst Donovan McNabb was also named in the suit. Cantor alleges that she received sexually explicit texts from him. McNabb now appears on ESPN.