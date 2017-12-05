Larry Caputo opens up about shocking split from 'Long Island Medium' wife Theresa

On Monday's season finale of “Long Island Medium,” Theresa and Larry Caputo finally revealed the strain on their marriage to viewers, just one day after publicly announcing their separation.

The TLC couple released a joint statement to People on Sunday which stated, “After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate. We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

During Monday's episode, Larry Caputo told a close friend that the couple was going through a difficult time.

“I think a lot of the frustration has to do with us not spending the time together anymore. Along with that comes the lack of communication so it’s like losing your best friend. It’s hard.”

For five years of their nearly 30 years of marriage, he stood by his wife as she showed off what she called her ability to communicate with the dead on their hit series, “Long Island Medium.” But since previous seasons of the show, Theresa admitted that things between the couple have changed.

“I sometimes interpret it as growing apart. I’ve changed and he has changed. We’re both not happy and, you know, it’s hard to try to work through that,” she told the camera. “It’s not easy for me to sit here and to talk about this, to talk about my feelings, to talk about how my marriage is, but you know, things do change.”

In a March interview with People, Larry Caputo revealed that Theresa suffered from decades of anxiety attacks due to fear of talking to dead.

“Most of the time it would happen when we were in the car, because when she’s enclosed in a vehicle, she feels she is not in control,” he explained in the interview. “That’s when it would come on. Whenever she felt she was losing control of the situation, she would have a panic attack.”

And while he admitted that things were never perfect between the pair, he said he worked to keep their romance alive and didn’t want to give up on what the two of them had had for so long.

“I just cared for her enough that I wasn’t going to let that affect us,” he said. “I wasn’t going to break up with her because she has this issue. I felt like I was her anchor in those moments. It was a pattern and it wouldn’t last long, I knew that, so it just a matter of getting through whatever amount of time it took her to go through that anxiety attack.”

On the show's season finale, the couple decided to take their therapist’s advice and agreed to spend some time apart. But Larry worried about the outcome of spending time apart.

“I just can't imagine our lives not together," he said. "I just don't know where our lives would go from there."