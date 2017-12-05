Kevin Spacey accusations halted 'Usual Suspects' production in 1995, Gabriel Byrne says

Production on the 1995 film “The Usual Suspects” was shut down for two days after Kevin Spacey was accused of “inappropriate sexual behavior,” actor Gabriel Byrne said on Sunday.

Byrne, who also starred in the Oscar-winning film, told the UK’s Sunday Times that Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct by a younger actor that prompted the brief shutdown, but he didn’t know the extent of the situation.

“I mean, he was kind of a joke in that people would say, ‘That’s Kevin,’ but nobody really understood the depth of his predations,” Byrne said. “It was only years later that we began to understand that [filming] was closed down for a particular reason and that was because of inappropriate sexual behavior by Spacey.”

Byrne called Spacey a bully, comparing him to disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and saying the both had “that element of absolute abuse of power.”

Spacey went on to win an Oscar for best supporting actor in “The Usual Suspect.” Benicio Del Toro, Kevin Pollack, Stephen Baldwin, Chazz Palminteri and Pete Postlethwaite also starred in the film.

Spacey has been accused of sexual misconduct by several men after Anthony Rapp first alleged he was subjected to unwanted sexual advances at the age of 14 from the then-26-year-old “House of Cards” actor.

Netflix and Media Rights Capital announced on Monday it will resume production for the sixth and final season of “House of Cards” early next year without Spacey. Netflix severed ties with the 58-year-old actor in early November.