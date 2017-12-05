Howard Stern says he 'never imagined' friend Donald Trump would run for president

The shock jock is still in awe Donald Trump became president of the United States.

“It was mind-boggling,” said Howard Stern to Us Weekly Tuesday.

When the celebrity news magazine asked the 63-year-old about Trump’s former appearances on his radio show, Stern responded, “[The tapes of him]” are all out there… but you know, look, those interviews speak for themselves.”

Stern explained, “I’m glad [the tapes] are out there. Donald always came on the show as a guest and was entertaining. He wasn’t the president, it was a different kind of scene, but yet when he says is relevant even to this day and it gets into whole other discussion – sexual harassment – but at that point, I never imagined that Donald would run for president."

While Stern has been a friend of the 71-year-old for years, he has been vocal about this thoughts concerning the real estate mogul-turned-reality TV star pursuing politics.

“I personally wish that he had never run. I told him that,” Stern announced on his SiriusXM radio show back in February. “Because I actually think this is something that is going to be very detrimental to his mental health too. Because he wants to be liked, he wants to be loved, he wants people to cheer for him. I don’t think this is going to be a healthy experience for him.”

Stern isn’t the only one talking about Trump’s past tapes these days.

Billy Bush, the former NBC personality, told late-show host Stephen Colbert on Monday that listening to the infamous 2005 “Access Hollywood” recording is like “a gut punch.”

“If I thought there was a man detailing a sexual strategy to me, I would have contacted the FBI and not just brought it to the attention of my producers,” said Bush. “Everybody had to kiss the ring of Donald because he was making the big money for NBC at the time.”