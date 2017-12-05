Chester Bennington's autopsy reveals details about his final moments

An autopsy report reveals that late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington had alcohol in his system when he hanged himself.

According to autopsy and toxicology results obtained by TMZ, Bennington had a trace amount of booze in his system. Authorities found a less-than half-full pint glass of Corona and an empty bottle of Stella Artois beer in the bedroom where he took his life in July. He was 41.

A prescription bottle was found on his nightstand, however it was concluded that Bennington had no drugs in his system at the time of his death. He was in an outpatient treatment program before his death, per the site.

Police found no suicide note, but the coroner notes that a journal was found.

Bennington’s will listed his six children as beneficiaries.

A live Linkin Park album is being released in memory of the band’s frontman.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.