Jay-Z on Kanye West: Our relationship is 'complicated'

Jay-Z is hoping he and Kanye West can put the past behind when they’re older.

The 47-year-old rapper, who was nominated for eight Grammys for “4:44,” detailed his “complicated” relationship with Kanye West in an interview with T Magazine, the New York Times' style magazine, on Wednesday.

“I [talked to] Kanye the other day, just to tell him, like, he's my brother. I love Kanye. I do. It's a complicated relationship with us,” Jay-Z said.

Jay-Z described himself as a “big brother” to West and said there was always a “little underlying competition” between them, but they still “respect” each other’s music.

“So it's like, we both — everyone wants to be the greatest in the world. You know what I'm saying? And then there's like a lot of other factors that play in it. But it's gonna, we gonna always be good,” the rapper said.

He added that he hopes when they are both older they will be able to look back and “laugh” about their current feud.

“In the long relationship, you know, hopefully when we're 89 we look at this six months or whatever time and we laugh at that. You know what I'm saying? There's gonna be complications in the relationship that we have to get through,” he said.

“[West is] a very compassionate person. And a lot of times he get in trouble trying to help others. So I can identify with it. It's just that there's certain things that happened that's not really acceptable to me,” Jay-Z said.

Jay-Z never specifically stated what led to the current feud between the two artists, but West in 2016 went on a rant about Jay-Z and his wife, Beyonce Knowles, during his concert, claiming the family didn’t visit his wife Kim Kardashian after she was robbed in Paris.

Jay-Z then mentioned West in the song, “Kill Jay-Z” off his “4:44” album and spoke about the alleged feud again in a Tidal video, the Rolling Stone reported.

“We've gotten past bigger issues,” Jay-Z said. “But you brought my family into it, now it's a problem with me. That's a real, real problem. And he knows it's a problem.”