'SNL' pulls controversial Safelite AutoGlass sketch from public view

“Saturday Night Live” removed a controversial sketch about a Safelite AutoGlass technician flirting with a teenage girl from public viewing following outcry from the company.

The sketch, which aired in early October, featured “SNL” actor Beck Bennett as a Safelite technician purposely breaking a customer's windshield in order to talk to “Saturday Night Live” actress Melissa Villasenor, who played the customer's teenage daughter.

PLAYBOY MODEL RHONDA SHEAR CLAIMS HENRY WINKLER HURT HER SITCOM CAREER, BUT ACTOR DENIES HE HAD HER FIRED

Safelite tweeted at “Saturday Night Live” following the airing of the sketch that they could “take a joke” but “this was a step too far.”

“Our techs are our heroes. #notcool,” Safelite stated. Another tweet later by the company called the sketch “disappointing.”

The October episode that featured the sketch reaired on Saturday, but cut the Safelite sketch. The skit was also taken down from Hulu and the show's YouTube channel.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN RESIGNS FROM POSITION IN THE DIRECTORS GUILD OF AMERICA

In replacement for the Safelite sketch, “Saturday Night Live” aired a skit called “The Last Fry,” which did not make the original episode.

NBC, which broadcasts “Saturday Night Live,” did not immediately comment on why it removed the sketch. Safelite told Decider in a statement that they were not sure why “Saturday Night Live” removed the sketch.