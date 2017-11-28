Debra Messing cancels New York Times subscription following paper's 'Nazi profile'

“Will & Grace” star Debra Messing tweeted Monday that she canceled her subscription to The New York Times following its profile piece on Tony Hovater, a man who helped begin the Traditionalist Workers Party, a right-wing group.

The feature, which ran Saturday on The New York Times’ website, has garnered a number of negative responses, including one from Messing. Messing tweeted a response Saturday from a social media user who said the article and the paper’s “decades-long obsession with right-wing puff pieces” was the reason why Trump was president.

Messing tweeted that was why she canceled her subscription.

On Monday, the actress tweeted in response to a social media user that stated: “Reminder: Hillary voters never once got an article as empathetic and soft lens as that Nazi profile.”

Messing tweeted: “Absolutely true, and despicable. That is why I canceled my subscription to The New York Times. More empathy for a NAZI than for a lifetime civil servant running for President. Too egregious. Not The New York Times of yore.”

The New York Times has responded to feedback it has received regarding the profile piece. On top of the article, an editor’s note stated the profile piece has drawn “significant feedback, most of it sharply critical.” It included responses from the media outlet’s national editor and the reporter. The New York Times apologized for offending anyone but stood by the article.