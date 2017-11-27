Judge Judy makes hilarious guest appearance on 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

The pettiness on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” reached new heights in the penultimate episode of Season 9 as Larry David found himself face-to-face with Judge Judy over a neighborly dispute.

As Yahoo TV points out, the episode found Larry growing frustrated with his neighbor, who used to own the house he lives in. Before selling it to Larry five years ago, she left behind a ficus plant. Those who have seen the show will know that David doesn’t really have a lot of time to be doing things like taking proper care of a plant, which his neighbor takes notice of.

In the hopes of reviving the plant she cares way too much about, she uses her old key to break into his place to steal it. Larry sues her and takes the case to Judge Judy only to find out that he’s being countersued for “plant abuse.”

While breaking and entering is pretty much agreed upon by all to be a worse crime than “plant abuse,” it’s David’s incessant interruptions in court that finally push Judge Judy over the edge. David’s “witness,” Leon Black (played by J.B. Smoove) argues that letting a plant go brown is no different than a black man’s skin getting lightly tanned in the summer, but he yammers on a bit too long. Meanwhile, David asks the court if anyone would like a cough drop and insists on giving one to the judge despite her refusal.

Ultimately, it’s David’s questions about the water on his stand not being filtered that prompts Judge Judy to get fed up and rule against him.

“I can only say to you, sir, that anyone who would neglect a plant in that fashion doesn’t deserve to have it. Your case is dismissed.”

HBO will air the Season 9 finale of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Sunday.