Third person accuses Jeffrey Tambor of sexual misconduct

A third accuser has come forward with allegations against “Transparent” star Jeffrey Tambor.

Tamara Delbridge told Refinery29 exclusively that Tambor allegedly forced a kiss on her while she was working as a makeup assistant on the set of the 2001 film “Never Again.” For Delbridge, it was her first real job in show business. As a result, she says she never engaged in any kind of flirtatious behavior that she thinks could have resulted in Tambor reasonably pursuing her. Tambor denies the assertion that he forced a kiss on her.

According to her account, the incident took place on the last day of shooting for the film.

"I said [to Tambor], 'It was very nice to work with you' and he grabbed me out of nowhere and kissed me on the lips. And I was just shocked. I didn’t even know how to react, because how do you react when you’re not expecting anything like that? So I didn’t know if I was embarrassed or shocked or mortified or stunned. It was a whole bunch of emotions."

Tambor addressed the new allegations in a statement to the outlet saying, “I have absolutely no recollection of anything like this incident ever happening. If it did, it wasn’t meant as anything more than an enthusiastic farewell and gratitude for a job well done at the end of a shoot. However, I am deeply sorry for any discomfort or offense I may have inadvertently caused her."

Delbridge alleges that actor Bill Duke witnessed the incident and approached her afterwards to assert that the behavior exhibited by Tambor was, in fact, inappropriate. She claims that having one seasoned actor assure her that another seasoned actor was in the wrong helped her move past the incident.

Representatives for Duke did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.

Delbridge is the third person to come forward with allegations against Tambor. As previously reported, the “Transparent” actor’s former assistant made allegations in a private Facebook post. Soon after, a co-star for the series made similar allegations against him. Amazon launched an internal investigation into the matter, but it is presumably still ongoing.

Meanwhile, Tambor released a statement earlier this week in which he seemed to hint that he would be exiting his starring role on the Amazon series, for which he’s won numerous awards. He has also gone on record as denying both claims.