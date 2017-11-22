Rashida Jones denies leaving 'Toy Story 4' over accusations against Pixar chief

Rashida Jones is denying a report that she quit working on "Toy Story 4" because of unwanted advances by Pixar co-founder John Lasseter.

Jones and her writing partner Will McCormack say in a statement first released to The New York Times on Tuesday that they left the company because of creative and philosophical differences. Their statement called on Pixar to do more to hire women and people of color for creative positions, including as directors.

The statement came hours after the trade magazine The Hollywood Reporter reported that Lasseter made an "unwanted advance" toward Jones. Lasseter announced Tuesday he was taking a sabbatical in a vaguely-worded memo that cited "missteps" with employees.

The statement from Jones and McCormack says "The Hollywood Reporter" does not speak for them. It applauded unnamed sources included in the Reporter's story who told the trade magazine Lasseter's actions made them uncomfortable.