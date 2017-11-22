'Left Standing' by Mason Wells

From the publisher: After witnessing the devastation done by the Boston and Paris terror attacks and being critically injured in the Brussels bombing, Mason Wells was left with third-degree burns, emotional scars, and a shaken spirit. How could a merciful Father let evil prevail? Why had Mason been saved? What did God want from him? This miraculous true story will change how you see your own struggles and teach you the true power of forgiveness, perseverance, and faith.