Charlie Rose accused of making an intern watch a sexually explicit movie scene

A new accuser for Charlie Rose has come forward to allege the now-fired journalist of sexual harassment. The incident stems from an alleged encounter in which he showed an intern a sexually explicit movie scene.

Sarah Gordon, a former intern for Rose on his 2002 independently-produced talk show, told NBC News that Rose allegedly sexually harassed her one night when she went to deliver mail to his apartment. According to her account, she brought the mail and Rose asked her to come inside because he wanted to show her a scene from a movie. The movie in question was “Secretary,” which focuses on a young woman who engages in a relationship with her boss.

“I proceeded to go into the living room, and he said I want to show you this scene from this movie and he said have a seat, you know, relax, and he proceeded to turn on the film ‘Secretary,’ which is a sexually involved film involving S&M, unfortunately,” she told the outlet.

Rose reportedly asked her how the movie made her feel and if it aroused her. She claims that the former host never physically touched her, but she had to find a respectful way to get out of the situation. She reportedly changed the subject by asking Rose if she could bring anything back to the office for him before she left.

The news comes just a day after Rose was fired from CBS, PBS and Bloomberg TV following a bombshell report from The Washington Post in which eight women came forward with reported allegations of sexual misconduct against him for his behavior over the years. According to Entertainment Weekly, three more women have come forward following an internal CBS investigation into Rose’s activities.

“In my 45 years in journalism, I have prided myself on being an advocate for the careers of the women with whom I have worked,” Rose said in a statement provided to The Post. “Nevertheless, in the past few days, claims have been made about my behavior toward some former female colleagues… It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed.”

Rose went on to say that he always thought that he was pursuing “shared feelings,” but now acknowledges he was “mistaken.”