Playboy's features plus-size model Molly Constable in racy spread

Playboy is showcasing plus-size model Molly Constable in a risqué photoshoot.

The images of the 22-year-old, size 14 model, who was featured on the website for the iconic men’s lifestyle magazine Wednesday, were taken in her native upstate New York home by Heather Hazzan where she performed “a low-key striptease at a country estate.”

And unlike past Playboy pinup, Constable aimed for a natural, nearly make-up free look. Harper’s Bazaar previously reported Constable is known for frequently posting unedited photos on social media.

Playboy wouldn’t reveal whether the publication will feature more plus-size models in future issues.

“Molly has been an editorial darling from the beginning of her career, having shot with [designer] Tom Ford for one of her first shoots,” a rep for Constable modeling agency Jag Models told Fox News Wednesday. “Molly is indeed a force to be reckoned with and the industry is taking notice. We are thrilled by all of her successes.”

Anna Shillinglaw of Milk Management, which represents Robyn Lawley, Tess Holliday and Hayley Hasselhoff, among others, told Harper’s Bazaar in February Constable is expected to help change the look of the current fashion industry.

“Molly is truly unique as she has such an editorial look and has such iconic curves,” explained Shillinglaw. “Molly is getting the whole industry to wake up and see that there is a place for curvier models in high-fashion magazines and campaigns, so she is most definitely one to watch.

Constable, who was discovered in 2012 through Instagram, was named by Vogue as a rising model to watch out for this year.

Cooper Hefner, who has assumed creative control of his late father Hugh Hefner’s magazine, which launched 64 years ago, told The Hollywood Reporter in August the iconic brand will be geared toward a new audience.

“Creating something that resonates with my generation and the generation that comes after mine is how I’ll measure my accomplishments,” said the 26-year-old.

The Playboy patriarch died in September at age 91.