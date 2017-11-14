'The Talk' sees rare panel shake up as Eve replaces Aisha Tyler

The table on CBS’ “The Talk” is shaking up once again. The show announced on Tuesday that it’s found a permanent replacement for longtime host Aisha Tyler, who exited the series last season.

After a brief guest-hosting stint in October, the daytime talk series has decided to make Grammy-winning artist Eve Jeffers Cooper, known to her fans simply as “Eve,” the fifth co-host for Season 8.

“We are thrilled to welcome Eve to the table as she brings a fun and fresh perspective to our already diverse panel,” said Angelica McDaniel, CBS’ executive VP of daytime, in a statement. “The great success of ‘The Talk’ is due to the undeniable chemistry and bond of friendship between the hosts. Eve is an accomplished and dynamic performer, musician, wife, and stepmother who fits in seamlessly, while also adding a new layer to the show as we continue to evolve season to season.”

In June, Aisha Tyler announced that she’d be leaving the show after six years to focus on acting and directing. She’ll continue to appear as a series regular on CBS’ “Criminal Minds” as well as hosting The CW’s revival of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” She also does a voice on the FX comedy “Archer.”

“All of them told me that they believed in me, and I believe in them,” she told People ahead of her last show in August. “These women made me feel brave, they made me feel bold and energized and ready to pursue my dreams.”

“The Talk” has had a difficult year since Tyler left. Unlike its counterpart, “The View” which sees hosts change regularly, the panel has remained relatively similar for years with hosts Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood. However, in an effort to find a replacement for Tyler, the series’ eighth season saw stars like Shemar Moore, Chris O’Donnell, Eric Christian Olsen and Wilmer Valderrama fill in the host chair temporarily.

“It is a new career move for me,” Eve tells Variety. “I am interested in hosting, and specifically on this show, because I feel as though I can express myself in a way people haven’t seen me before, and be able to engage in great discussions [and] have some fun,” Eve told Variety. “I’m just in a place in my life where I was looking for a platform to express myself.”