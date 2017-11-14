Beth Chapman gives update on her battle with throat cancer in new 'Dog and Beth' trailer

Beth Chapman gave fans an indirect update on her battle with throat cancer by way of the first trailer for her upcoming A&E special. Unfortunately, the star doesn’t seem optimistic about her chances of beating the disease.

Chapman, her kids and her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, will appear in a special titled “Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives” that will detail their struggle as Beth goes through surgery and moves toward recovery. As previously reported, the former “Dog the Bounty Hunter” star announced that she has Stage 2 throat cancer in September.

“As I start this battle, I don’t see a lot of optimism,” she says in the below trailer. “They give me 50/50 changes.”

The special seems like it will deal with the harsh realities that the Chapman family now faces, with Dog asking point-blank what happens if Beth has to leave them forever.

“I want my children to be able to see what a fight their mom put up,” Beth says.

So far, the criminal-hunting duo has given precious few updates as to Beth’s condition. However, in early October, Dog addressed a caller on their podcast, “Dog & Beth: Looking for Trouble” in which he revealed that he pain level is about a nine on a scale of one to ten.

“She’s not good,” he said.

In a note to friends, obtained by RadarOnline, Beth sounded ready to fight the disease, despite the lack of optimism she seems to be getting from her doctors.

“To be certain, I’ve stared down the devil more than once in my life but I’ve never faced a real life or death decision,” she said. “My life has never been easy, and I surely don’t expect it to start now. Still, I’ve never been a victim and I won’t let cancer beat me. I realize the road I am about to travel will be rocky, full of unexpected twists and turns. But I know one thing for sure. A bend in the road is not the end of the road.”

“Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives” is scheduled to air on November 27.