Mandy Moore on 'This Is Us': 'There's darkness coming'

Mandy Moore has a warning for "This Is Us" fans: "There's darkness coming."

"The next three episodes are sort of a trilogy of sorts and they go to some deeply darkly places," Moore told E! News. "I think that people are going to have a lot of opinions about [them], but I suggest that people be patient and stick with it ‘cause we need to go there in order to — there will be bigger payoffs later, down the road in this season."

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Nov 9, 2017 at 11:54am PST

The three upcoming episodes of the hit drama will each focus on "the Big Three" characters: Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown).

"It is bizarre that a family ensemble drama would have people picking apart the minutiae of episodes … Again, I would just suggest that people be patient," Moore said.

She added, "It will all unfold in a spectacular way, and I don't think people will be disappointed."