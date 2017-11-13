Elizabeth Perkins names James Woods at #MeToo march

Elizabeth Perkins called out James Woods on Sunday when she joined hundreds of people at the #MeToo march in Hollywood to protest sexual harassment.

The “Weeds” actress held up a white sign with, “James Woods #MeToo,” written on it as she stood among protesters, including Harvey Weinstein accuser Lauren Sivan. Men, women, and children walked down Hollywood Boulevard for the Take Back the Workplace March and the #MeToo Survivors March near the entrance to the Dolby Theater where the Academy Awards take place.

Click here for more celebrity photos from X17

"Not in pots, not in plants, keep your junk inside your pants," the crowd chanted for a few minutes, before shifting gears to: "Harvey Weinstein is a joke, women workers just got woke."

Perkins isn’t the only actress who has called out Woods. Amber Tamblyn tweeted in September, claiming that Woods “tried to pick” her and her friend up at a restaurant when she was 16. When she told him her age, he allegedly responded, “Even better.” The actor replied to a tweet by a user questioning him about the accusation, saying Tamblyn was lying about the incident.

The actress fired back with a screenshot of her conversation with the alleged friend who was with her when the incident happened.

Sivan, a TV journalist, and Oscar-winning producer Cathy Schulman were among the few people who spoke at the march on Sunday.

"We want our daughters and sons to be able to go to a workplace and never have to take a meeting with a dude in a bathrobe," Sivan said. "They will never have to choose to put out or keep their job."

Schulman, who presides over the advocacy group Women in Film, told the crowd that the sexual harassment problem can't be fixed by just weeding out sex criminals. Women, she said, have to be protected from prejudice and abuse. Schulman called for diversifying workplaces and reforming human resources departments.

Event organizers estimated there were about 200 to 300 attendees. But they also acknowledged that it was "difficult to tell" with the normal Hollywood Boulevard crowds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.