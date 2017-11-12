Ashley Judd will reportedly detail her experience with Harvey Weinstein in new memoir

Ashley Judd has been pitching publishers an outline for a book that will talk frankly about the sexual assaults she suffered at the hands of Harvey Weinstein and others from the time she was in second grade.

The actress’ first memoir, “All That Is Bitter & Sweet” — about her dysfunctional Kentucky childhood with mom Naomi and sister Wynonna — was a best seller.

The new manuscript has sparked a bidding war, and insiders say she could get an advance of more than $1 million.

At Audrey Gruss’ recent Hope for Depression Research Foundation luncheon, where Judd was honored for her courage, she said, “I am in recovery from depression. About that I have no shame. I am a living example of why there is hope.”

Guests, including Hilary Geary Ross, Karen LeFrak, Susan Gutfreund and Jamee Gregory, left the Plaza with a bottle of Hope perfume, profits of which are dedicated to depression research.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.