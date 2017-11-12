Expand / Collapse search
American Music Awards 2017: What to know

Bruno Mars is nominated for eight American Music Awards. The awards show will be broadcast live on Nov. 19.  (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

"And the award goes to..."

Some of the biggest names in music are expected to attend the 45th Annual American Music Awards on Nov. 19. 

Read on for more information about the award show, which will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif.  

How can I watch the American Music Awards? 

The show will air on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. 

The AMAs website describes the event as "the world's largest fan-voted awards show." 

"American Music Awards nominees are based on key fan interactions as reflected in Billboard Magazine and on Billboard.com, including album and digital song sales, radio airplay, streaming, social activity and touring," a release says. 

Musician Drake applauds as his image is displayed on the TV monitors during the Serena Williams, Roberta Vinci match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo - RTX2KL7O

Rapper Drake has been nominated for several American Music Awards, among them Artist of the Year.  (REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo - RTX2KL7O)

Who has the most nominations? 

Bruno Mars. The "That's What I Like" singer is up for eight awards: Artist of the Year, Video of the Year, Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock, Favorite Album - Pop/Rock, Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B, Favorite Album - Soul/R&B, Favorite Song - Soul/R&B and Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary. 

Fans can vote for their favorite nominees in several ways, including by going to VoteAMAs.com.

Who will receive the AMA Lifetime Achievement award?

Legendary R&B and soul singer and actress Diana Ross. The distinction "is only given to artists who have made truly exceptional contributions to the music industry," the AMAs said in a press release announcing the award.

Who will be performing at the show?

Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson, Selena Gomez, Niall Horan, Demi Lovato, P!nk, Diana Ross and K-pop band BTS are set to perform. 

Gomez will perform her song "Wolves," while Aguilera has a tribute to Whitney Houston and music from "The Bodyguard" planned, according to the AMAs. Imagine Dragons is also expected to perform with Khalid. 

Who is nominated for Artist of the Year? 

The Chainsmokers, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran are all up for the award.

Singer Ed Sheeran performs at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, in Somerset, England, Sunday, June 25, 2017. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP)

Ed Sheeran is one of the nominees for Artist of the Year.  (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP) (Invision)

Who are the New Artist of the Year nominees? 

James Arthur, Niall Horan, Post Malone, Julia Michaels and Rae Sremmurd have been nominated. 

Who is up for Video of the Year? 

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee ("Despacito"), Bruno Mars ("That's What I Like") and Ed Sheeran ("Shape of You"). 

Who is nominated for Collaboration of the Year? 

The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey ("Closer"), Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber ("Despacito"), DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne ("I'm the One"), Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar ("Don't Wanna Know") and The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk ("Starboy"). 

2017 Billboard Music Awards  Show - Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 21/05/2017 - Musicians Alex Pall (L) of The Chainsmokers, Halsey (C), and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers accept the award for Top Hot 100 Song "Closer." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni - HP1ED5M04XGZK

The Chainsmokers, seen with singer Halsey, have been nominated for Collaboration of the Year for their song "Closer."  (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)