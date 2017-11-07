Diddy changes name to Brother Love, angers WWE fans

Perhaps Sean Combs should have scrolled through social media before switching up his moniker.

After changing his name to “Brother Love” on his 48th birthday Saturday, the music mogul was hit with a slew of responses as the Twitterverse informed him the name was already taken by wrestling personality Bruce Prichard, a.k.a. the first Brother Love.

“I’m sorry Diddy imma let you finish, but @bruceprichard is the greatest Brother Love Of ALL TIME,” one user tweeted.

“Note to @diddy there will always be only one Brother Love @WWE,” posted another.

It didn’t take long for the OG Brother Love to dismiss Combs’ claim to the name.

"Find a new gimmick," the WWE star wrote to Diddy.

Prichard, 54, made his WWE debut in June 1988 as Brother Love. He was released from the organization in 1991, before returning a year later.

As for Combs — previously known as Diddy, Puff Daddy, P. Diddy and Puffy — he knew the latest change would be “risky.”

“I’ve been praying on this… I know it’s risky. It could come off as corny to some people,” Combs explained on Twitter. “I decided to change my name again. I’m just not who I am before. I’m something different. So, my new name is Love, aka Brother Love.”

This article originally appeared in the New York Post's Page Six.