Will and Jada give big money to help Tyrese Gibson with legal battle

After Tyrese Gibson claimed none of his friends were “showing up” for him during his ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Norma Gibson, it appears two of his close pals have come through with a generous donation.

Tyrese shared several photos with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, and claimed in an emotional caption that the A-list stars have given him $5 million to help with his growing legal fees.

“When we show UP for each-other there’s nothing that can’t be done I️ repeat nothing…… My wife [Samantha Lee] kept the news away from me cause I’ve been on with lawyers all day but our family and our sister Jada-Pinkett Smith and my brother Will Smith just sent us 5 million dollars to help keep us afloat,” the “Fast & Furious” actor shared.

The apparent donation, however, came with a request.

“You’ve guys asked me to get off and stay off the Internet now that my daughters legal fees will be paid ! will listen,” he continued. “The Smiths’s and their whole family has always shown up for The Gibson’s Uncle Will you’re an uncle for real.”

Last week, Tyrese broke down on social media shortly before having to appear in court. In the emotional video, which has since been deleted, Tyrese claimed he was paying $13,000 per month in legal fees. The 38-year-old actor had one legal victory last week when the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services closed its investigation into allegations that he had beaten his 10-year-old daughter, Shayla.

Reps for the Smiths didn’t immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.