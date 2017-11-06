Ben Affleck on sexual harassment in Hollywood: I want to be 'part of the solution'

Ben Affleck said he is examining his own behavior and wants to be “part of the solution” in the wake of the sexual harassment allegations plaguing Hollywood in recent weeks.

Affleck, who apologized last month for groping actress Hilarie Burton in 2003, told The Associated Press on Sunday he’s “looking at [his] own behavior and addressing that.”

“[I’m also] making sure I'm part of the solution,” Affleck told The Associated Press during an interview for the movie “Justice League.”

The 45-year-old actor said "more women need to be pushed to power" and that sexual harassment has to also be "a men's issue.” He added that men need to be called out for their inappropriate behavior.

Affleck’s comment comes a month after he condemned Weinstein's behavior, saying he was “saddened and angry” over allegations of sexual misconduct against the movie mogul. Affleck was then accused of groping Burton on camera when they were on MTV’s “Total Request Live.” Another video from 2004 showed Affleck pulling Montreal TV host Anne-Marie Losique onto his lap.

Burton wrote on Twitter in response to someone’s tweet about the incident: “I didn’t forget.”

Affleck later apologized on Twitter, saying, “I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize.”

