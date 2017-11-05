Supermodel Kate Upton and Astros star Justin Verlander tie the knot in Italy

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander tied the knot on Saturday in a romantic ceremony at the Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco resort in central Italy.

The 25-year-old model and actress wore a white dress with lace sleeves when she wed the 34-year-old Major League Baseball star, who wore a dapper black suit, just a few days after his team’s first ever World Series victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The ceremony took place at an old church atop a hill overlooking the Montalcino valley and vineyards, witnesses told E! News.

Candles, red flowers and olive branches decorated the space. After they exchanged vows, the guests attended a reception on the property.

No better place to relax, rejuvenate and celebrate @ThePlazaHotel 🌻❤️ A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Oct 23, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

Upton previously told "Entertainment Tonight" how she finds wedding planning to be stressful. She said: "Ultimately,​ you think whenever you’re getting married that your wedding is just going to be this magical moment and people just show up."

"Later you realize, 'Oh, I have to pick out everything and I’m planning this,' and that’s the sucky part," she said.

A few weeks ago, Upton posted images on her Instagram showing herself with friends at The Plaza hotel in New York City for her bachelorette party.