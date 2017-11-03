'House of Cards' producers may kill Kevin Spacey's Frank Underwood after sexual allegations: report

A grim demise may be in the works for Frank Underwood.

Variety reported Friday that producers are considering killing off Kevin Spacey’s character and have the show’s sixth and final season focus on his villainous wife Claire, played by Robin Wright.

Media Rights Capital, the production company behind the popular Netflix series, are concerned the recent sexual harassment allegations against the 58-year-old actor will make it difficult for the cast to continue working with him.

Variety added the producers are currently reviewing Spacey’s contract to see if “House of Cards” can legally move forward without him.

Production on the show was suspended Tuesday, which just two days after actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of assaulting him when he was 14-years-old.

Consequently, Spacey was dropped by his agency and publicist Thursday. Then on Friday, Scotland Yard open an investigation after a male actor claimed he was sexually assaulted by the fallen Hollywood star in London.

The allegations against Spacey continue to mount as eight crew members reportedly have come forward to detail allegations of sexual harassment and groping on the set of the streaming drama.

CNN reported Thursday that eight people close to the production, which shoots just outside of Baltimore, Maryland, have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct from Spacey that made working on the set an alleged nightmare.

All eight accusers have chosen to remain anonymous, but claim that the behavior was very well known on set and that it created a difficult work environment. Netflix and Media Rights Capital, the companies behind "House of Cards," claimed they had no reports of any widespread misconduct.

“When the allegations broke about Kevin Spacey on Sunday night, in conjunction with MRC, we sent a representative to set on Monday morning," Netflix told Fox News in a statement.

"Netflix was just made aware of one incident, five years ago, that we were informed was resolved swiftly," it continued. "On Tuesday, in collaboration with MRC, we suspended production, knowing that Kevin Spacey wasn’t scheduled to work until Wednesday. Netflix is not aware of any other incidents involving Kevin Spacey on-set,” the company said.

“We continue to collaborate with MRC and other production partners to maintain a safe and respectful working environment. We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the production, and have nothing further to share at this time.”