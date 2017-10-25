'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond's mother left husband for family pastor, says report

Oklahoma native Ree Drummond has garnered fame as a Food Network star, but few know of her family’s dramatic past.

In Touch Weekly reported Wednesday the 48-year-old’s mother, Gerre, reportedly left her husband of 33 years back in 1996 to later marry the family’s pastor, Doug Schwert.

The tabloid published the divorce documents.

“Gerre and Doug would go to different committees and meetings together,” a churchgoer told In Touch. “They would end up at the same place. They were thrown together on different occasions.”

Gerre and Doug, who was then married to his wife of about 20 years, started off as friends and active members of the church.

“It wasn’t right,” claimed a former parishioner. “People were talking.”

“It was a scandal,” another churchgoer added.

Court documents obtained by In Touch revealed Drummond’s father, William, a beloved local doctor, reportedly didn’t agree with Gerre’s request for a divorce.

“The defendant desires to continue to live in a loving and supportive marriage with the plaintiff,” the documents claimed.

The couple ultimately divorced in 1997. Gerre and Doug tied the knot in 1999 and left Oklahoma. They currently live in Signal Mountain, Tenn., which is located 12 hours away from Drummond and her children. William moved on and remarried.

Doug’s wife was allegedly hurt by the end of her own marriage.

“Everyone felt terrible for her,” insisted one local resident.

As for Drummond, she’s been married to cattle ranch owner Ladd Drummond since 1996. The popular food blogger told Us Weekly the secret behind their lasting marriage is sharing quality time together, despite her hectic schedule.

“We’re going to sound so old when I say this, but it’s going to Tulsa and having a big steak dinner and beautiful wine and dessert,” Drummond said of their typical date nights. “Then we almost have to be carted home! Sometimes we go for drives. Usually we either listen to country music or ESPN radio – some kind of football analysis going on that I turn way down because it’s killing my vibe.”