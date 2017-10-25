Kevin Sorbo: Gianni Versace sexually harassed me in the '90s

Kevin Sorbo says the late Italian designer Gianni Versace sexually harassed him, becoming the latest celebrity to tell his or her sordid Hollywood tale amid the allegations of sexual assault against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The actor, best known for his starring role on the TV series "Hercules," said on Adam Carolla's podcast Tuesday that the deceased designer sexually harassed him when Sorbo was working as a model in the early '90s.

Versace was shot to death in his Miami Beach home in 1997.

"I’ve got my sexual harassment story," Sorbo said. "[Versace] wanted to meet me because of my height. At 6-foot, 3-inches, he wanted me to do fashion shows with these 6-foot tall women."

Sorbo said he was invited to dinner parties with the fashion designer and one time when he showed up to dine, no one except for Versace was there.

"All of a sudden, his hand goes up my leg," Sorbo recalled. "[I told him], 'Dude, you know I’m straight?'"

“This is why I like you. You’re not a girly man. You are a man’s man,” Sorbo said Versace told him.

“In life, you must f--k everything. You must do the dog, and the cat, and the boy, and the girl," Sorbo quoted Versace as saying.

The actor said after that, Versace still booked him for his fashion shows but he never gave the actor a full campaign like he had said.

"I knew the game, just like I know the game of Hollywood," Sorbo told The Hollywood Reporter. "Casting couches have always been around. I don't play that game, nor do I care to."