'The Walking Dead' star Jeffrey Dean Morgan reacts to Ben Affleck's apology to his wife

“The Walking Dead” star Jeffrey Dean Morgan is pleased with the outcome of his wife’s recent dust up with Ben Affleck over a 2003 incident in which the “Batman v. Superman” star grabbed her breast.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about Affleck’s grope and his subsequent apology to Hilarie Burton, Morgan revealed that he’s happy with the way everything ended up and hopes the larger conversation it started will help change things in the industry. As previously reported, Burton spoke out against Affleck for harassment after he publicly denounced disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein for the same thing.

“I don’t want to make a big deal of it because she didn’t," Morgan said. "But I think everything that’s come out in the last couple of weeks, starting with Harvey Weinstein -- anybody who has talked about it and even those who haven’t yet are incredibly brave and I think it’s time for change. Hopefully all this stuff is going to change the business. It’s prevalent all over and I’m proud of all these women. All women and my wife.”

Morgan, who just reprised his role as Negan for episode 100 of “The Walking Dead,” is currently expecting his second child with Burton. The two are parents to 7-year-old son Augustus. However, that news was a bit overshadowed after Burton threw her hat into the conversation surrounding Harvey Weinstein. After Affleck tweeted his condemnation of the man who helped make him famous, one fan tweeted about the moment in 2003 on TRL when he groped Burton. The former “One Tree Hill” star responded to the fan, sparking a firestorm that unearthed the clip in question and ultimately led to Affleck apologizing publicly - an apology that Morgan seems to be fine with, but did not speak for his wife’s feelings on the matter.