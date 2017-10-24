'Property Brothers' star Jonathan Scott talks about divorce: 'I failed'

“Property Brothers” star Jonathan Scott didn’t want to hold back in his new memoir, “It Takes Two: Our Story.”

The HGTV personality worked with his twin Drew Scott on the book, which hit shelves Sept. 5, but for Jonathan some of the revelations in the tell-all took on a more personal tone.

Jonathan Scott, who has been tight-lipped about his romantic past, opened up about his divorce from an airline-crew scheduler named Kelsey. The two wed in 2007, and though they had been together for more than six years when they got married, the pair called it quits two years later.

“I think when you are young and you don’t really know what you want in life, you can commit to something and think at the time it is right,” he told Fox News.

He said his failed union gave him a new outlook.

“It really gives you perspective,” he said of marriage. “Anyone who has been through failed relationships — even people in successful relationships — understand that you gain perspective about what is important to you.”

Though Scott, 39, has not spoken much about his divorce, he felt it was an important piece of the brothers’ memoir.

“I never talked about my divorce before and anyone who has been through divorce before knows how painful that is,” he revealed. “When I commit to something I commit 100 percent and knowing I failed and we just weren't meant to be together was difficult.”

He wanted to share his tough experience with fans.

“We said if we were going to do a memoir we were only going to do it if it was authentic and it was honest and we did not cut anything out, and we committed to that,” he told us. “The book shows the highs and the lows.”

Because of YOU, #ItTakesTwoBook is on The @NYTimes' Monthly Business Best Sellers List! Thank you so much. A post shared by Jonathan Scott (@mrsilverscott) on Oct 7, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

And Scott isn't dwelling on his divorce. He gushed to us about girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov.

“Jacinta and I are madly in love with each other. We are perfect for each other and stand each other’s strengths and weaknesses. I’ve always said I don't regret anything as long as I have learned from it. I think the past relationships I’ve had were very important learning scenarios in my life.”

He said even though he’s been through a divorce, he’s still a strong believer in marriage.

“There is no situation in the world where I would shun marriage just because I had one that didn't work,” he said. “You can have two good people who are just not good for each other and I’ve never been the type of person to wallow in misery.”

Aside from his relationship and recently released book, Scott has been busy working on the new HGTV spinoff “Property Brothers At Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House.” The show, which premieres Nov. 22, chronicles the brothers’ journey to transform a home for Drew and fiancée Linda Phan.

“It’s absolutely phenomenal; this is hands down one of my favorite designs of all time,” he said. “It makes a difference too when it’s for your brother and future sister-in-law; it’s their very first home together. It means a lot and that’s why I wanted to make sure we get it right.”

