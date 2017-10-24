Frankie Muniz loses his wallet, then his moves on 'DWTS': 'I messed up'

Former "Malcolm in the Middle" star Frankie Muniz has been a "Dancing with the Stars" favorite all season, and fans rallied to his side after he revealed his long-term memory loss, as Fox News previously reported.



But the actor had big problems this week as he lost his wallet — then his dance moves.



On Saturday night, Muniz wrote on Twitter, "I lost my wallet today. Replacing the contents makes me want to cry."



Did the incident affect Muniz's dancing with partner Witney Carson on Monday night?



Muniz told Fox News about his wallet after a surprisingly mistake-ridden performance, "I don't know where it is. I have no clue where it could possibly be. I went to a store and the next minute, it was gone."



The star said his driver's license and other items are gone, including his girlfriend Paige Price's driver's license.



On Monday, Muniz and Carson performed a jazz-themed routine for "movie night" that paid tribute to the animation genre -- but judges griped at his bobbles, including a knee turn that went bad.



When asked why his dance missed, Muniz told Fox News, "I'm not sure 'cause I've never messed up on [in rehearsal] the parts that we messed up on but I messed up on so much [tonight]. I hit a few of [the moves] but I did not do good.



"I’m disappointed. I know I can do it better. That was bad."



Muniz, who received a score of 31 out of 40 for the dance, candidly told reporters about the judges, "I think they should have been harsher, to be honest. In my head, it was train wreck city."



The former child star said it wasn't for lack of trying: "We definitely rehearse a lot longer than anyone else does, I think, but that's because I want to. I want to keep going. I want to keep working on it. I feel like I let [Witney] down."



Muniz's enthusiasm for the "DWTS" experience has delighted viewers, and he said backstage, "I already dread when we're done, the fact that I don't get to wake up and go to rehearsal. I actually really enjoy it. There hasn't been one time where I'm like, 'Oh, I wish I wasn't doing this.' I think we've had 58 days in a row of rehearsal. I'm scared for when I don't get to do that anymore.



"I'm still so nervous before we go out. I think I was a little better today but it was my worst performance. So maybe I need the nerves to perform. I don't know," he said.



"Frankie's really hard on himself," Carson commented. "I think people still enjoyed it."



The 31-year-old actor has earlier confided on camera that he’s suffered nine concussions and several "mini-strokes" and the effects have been so bad that he can't even remember being on his hit sitcom, "Malcolm in the Middle."