Taylor Swift's teaser for '...Ready for it' features nearly nude singer in cyborg bodysuit

Taylor Swift’s latest look leaves little to the imagination.

The pop star’s newest music video for the single “…Ready for It” will premiere Thursday night and she’s giving fans a sizzling sneak peek of what’s to come.

The 27-year-old posted a series of clips on Instagram Monday, which teased a major battle within an explosive sci-fi world. In one scene, Swift is spotted with lightning-like powers before going face-to-face with a villain.

While Swift starts off wearing a black hooded cloak, she later transforms into a cyborg wearing a nude bodysuit.

The ensemble is similar to what actress Scarlett Johansson wore for the 2017 film “Ghost in the Shell,” which is based on a popular 1989 manga series.

The 32-year-old’s flesh-colored bodysuit, which was meant to mimic second skin, stirred headlines when the film first premiered.

Swift’s new song is from her upcoming album “Reputation.” Earlier this year, she unveiled the record’s first music video for the track “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Swift, who has changed a lot over the years, proudly declared, “I’m sorry, the old Taylor Swift can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, ‘cause she’s dead!”

Fans immediately took to Twitter and shared their excitement for Swift's daring fashion choice:

Others pointed out how the visuals in "...Ready for It" are similar to Swift's 2014 single "Out of the Woods." The singer told Billboard in 2015 that song was about "all these feelings of anxiety" she experiences in a relationship.

“Reputation” is scheduled to be released in November.