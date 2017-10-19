'Seinfeld's' John O'Hurley on supporting Trump in Hollywood: 'I was embarrassed for my profession'

John O'Hurley has learned to keep his political views to himself.

The actor, best known as Elaine Benes' eccentric boss J. Peterman on "Seinfeld,"is part of a small group of Hollywood stars who supported President Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

"Every time I have mentioned that I supported Trump in this election, people get vicariously angry at me, and they don't believe that it's possible that someone might think differently than they do," O'Hurley told Fox & Friends Thursday.

"There is a band of conservatism in Hollywood but it leans so much to one side that it doesn't allow for free discussion," he said.

The "Swing Away" star added he doesn't not understand why his fellow actors believe they set the standard of morality.

"Never in the history of entertainment were actors considered moral barometers," he said. "Now all of a sudden we feel as though we have the mantle of moral behavior from Hollywood?"

Referencing the mounting allegations of sexual assault and harassment against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, O'Hurley added, "And as we've seen over the last couple of weeks, I think it might be time for us to weed our own garden."

He specifically criticized the cast of the Broadway show "Hamilton" for calling out Vice President Mike Pence last year when he attended their show.

"I was embarrassed for my profession because I don't think we should be pontificating from the stage," said the seasoned Broadway actor. "I wouldn't do it and I wouldn't allow it with my cast."

The 63-year-old also spoke out against the NFL national anthem protests.

"I think it's ridiculous. I go to the NFL for escapism. I don't want to be slapped in the face with somebody's political views," he shared.

O'Hurley said just like he should not be allowed to "stand up in the middle of a Broadway show and announce my political views," NFL players should keep their views to themselves.

"I don't believe that under the employment -- and they are being employed at the time -- so it's not their constitutional right to do that."