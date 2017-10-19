'Jeopardy': Naval officer wins with just $1

A Naval officer managed to win "Jeopardy" on Tuesday night with just $1.

Manny Abell was in last place with just $1,000 total, up against his competitors who were tied at $12,300.

Abell was able to keep his winning streak by adopting an unusual strategy. When the final question came and no one knew the answer, Abell gave up $999 leaving him with just $1 and his competitors zeroed out.

Abell was able to take home his third victory of the week by winning the smallest amount possible on the competition show. The Naval officer added his $1 to his winnings of $42,799.

The last person to win "Jeopardy" with only $1 was Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Darryl Scott in 1993.