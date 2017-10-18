Los Angeles City Attorney asks Harvey Weinstein victims to come forward: 'We will prosecute'

Harvey Weinstein may face criminal charges.

The Los Angeles City Attorney urged any of the women who say they were sexually assaulted by the disgraced movie mogul to come forward.

"The Weinstein allegations have placed a bright spotlight on sexual harassment and sexual abuse, especially in the workplace," LA City Attorney Mike Feuer said in a statement on Tuesday. "As brave victims come forward, others have been encouraged to do the same. And our nation must now confront these significant issues in a profound way."

Feuer said it takes "tremendous courage for women and men" to share their stories of sexual harassment or abuse and said it is a major issue not only in Hollywood, but across all industries.

He said he is taking the allegations "very seriously" and "where the facts support conviction, we will prosecute."

He added, "Please come forward so that your cases — and justice — can be pursued."

The NYPD launched a criminal investigation into Weinstein last week after a woman accused the producer of sexual assault in 2004.

A spokesperson for Weinstein said, "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."

The news of the criminal investigations come amid Weinstein's resignation from The Weinstein Company on Tuesday.