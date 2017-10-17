Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fox & Friends Recipes

Rocco DiSpirito's Protein Pancakes

Fox News
close
Rocco DiSpirito shows you how in his new book 'Rocco's Healthy & Delicious.' Video

How you can eat pancakes and pasta and still be healthy

Rocco DiSpirito shows you how in his new book 'Rocco's Healthy & Delicious.'

PROTEIN PANCAKES
As seen in “Rocco's Healthy & Delicious
These are the high-protein, gluten-free pancakes you've been searching for-they are one of my most popular items among my clients. I've replaced the fat with applesauce, a healthy sub for fat in baked goods that also imparts a hint of sweetness with no added sugar.

Makes four 6” pancakes

Ingredients:
½ c. unsweetened applesauce
2 eggs
1 tsp. baking powder
1 scoop protein powder (recommended: Rocco's Protein Powder Plus)

Instructions:
In a small bowl, whisk together the applesauce, eggs, baking powder, and protein powder until just combined.
Heat a 6” nonstick skillet over medium heat. Coat with cooking spray and pour 3 ounces of batter into the pan.
Cook until the edges of the pancake are set, about 45 seconds. Flip and cook another 15 to 30 seconds. Repeat to make 3 more pancakes

 