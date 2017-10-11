Police respond to scene after Harvey Weinstein reportedly storms out of heated family argument

Harvey Weinstein’s difficult week continues as police were called to the scene after an argument between him and his daughter reportedly spilled out into the street.

According to TMZ, Weinstein was visiting the home of his 22-year-old daughter, Remy, when the two reportedly started arguing. It's unclear specifically what the father and daughter were arguing about, but Weinstein was said to have shouted, “You’re making it worse,” before storming out of her house and flagging down a random vehicle to beg for a ride.

When Weinstein was convinced to go back inside, the LAPD and Remy's alarm company showed up at the scene around 10:30 a.m. PST. Law enforcement officials told the outlet that they responded to a call from Remy who feared her father was “suicidal and depressed.” However, officers at the scene said Remy claimed no suicidal statements were made and that the dispute was simply a family issue.

Weinstein has been the target of many in Hollywood whose careers he helped make after reports from The New York Times and The New Yorker alleged that the 65-year-old executive had been routinely using his position of power to sexually harass, proposition and assault women in showbusiness throughout the years. It was previously reported that the Hollywood mogul is headed out of the country for rehab, but it’s unclear at this time when or where he’ll go.