JonBenet Ramsey's father suing CBS over TV report

The father of JonBenét Ramsey -- a child beauty pageant winner who was found dead inside her parents' Colorado home in 1996 -- has filed a lawsuit against CBS over a “docu-series” about the highly publicized case.

John Ramsey’s suit, filed Sept. 14, also names participants in the production of "The Case of JonBenet Ramsey," specifically Stanley Burke, Jim Clemente, James Fitzgerald, James Kolar, Henry Lee, Laura Richards and Werner Spitz, the Daily Camera newspaper in Boulder reported.

The father’s suit is similar to a defamation lawsuit filed last year by Ramsey's son, Burke Ramsey, who is suing CBS and others involved with the same “docu-series” for $750 million.

The younger Ramsey claims the network’s report ignored evidence to falsely implicate him.

The lawsuit says CBS and its featured experts set out to conduct a "sham reinvestigation" of the murder with "the preconceived storyline" that Burke Ramsey killed his sister and conspired with his parents to conceal the truth.

"The accusation that Burke Ramsey killed his sister was based on a compilation of lies, half-truths, manufactured information, and the intentional omission and avoidance of truthful information about the murder of JonBenét Ramsey," the lawsuit says.

A copy of the father's lawsuit was not immediately available, but was scheduled for a status conference Dec. 15.

The body of 6-year-old JonBenet Ramsey was found beaten and strangled at her family's home in Boulder on Dec. 26, 1996, just hours after Patsy Ramsey, the girl’s mother, called 911 to report her daughter missing after discovering a ransom note.

Patsy Ramsey, also a beauty pageant winner, died of ovarian cancer at age 49 in 2006.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.