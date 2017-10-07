Nelly reportedly arrested for raping woman on tour bus

Rapper Nelly was arrested early Saturday in Washington state for allegedly raping a woman on his tour bus, reports said.

A woman reportedly accused the rapper of raping her on the bus that was parked near a Walmart in Auburn, Wash., Q 13 Fox reported.

Nelly's lawyer released a scathing statement, saying the rapper was the victim of a "completely fabricated allegation."

"Our initial investigation, clearly establishes the allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness," the statement said, according to TMZ. "I am confident, once the scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to pursue all all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation."

The rapper is currently on tour with Florida Georgia Line and both were slated to perform in Ridgefield, Wash., Saturday evening, TMZ reported.

Nelly, whose birth name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., was reportedly arrested and booked on “second-degree rape charges,” TMZ reported.

Q 13 Fox reported Nelly was being held at South Correctional Entity Multijurisdictional Misdemeanant Jail in Des Moines, Wash.

It was not clear if the rapper was still in custody.