'Sex and the City 3' movie is a no go, actors confirm

The ladies of “Sex and the City” will not be back for another movie.

The stars of the hit HBO show and two successful box office movies voiced their disappointment this week while confirming that a planned third movie had been scrapped.

Sarah Jessica Parker, who played Carrie Bradshaw on the show, confirmed to Extra on Thursday that the movie was not happening.

"It's over ... we're not doing it. I'm disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story,” she said. “It's not just disappointing that we don't get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”

Kristen Davis, who played Charlotte York on the series, also said she was disappointed that the film was scrapped.

"I am sad and disappointed that we won't be able to bring you all the final chapter of SATC (Sex and the City). Michael Patrick King wrote a beautiful script that honored our characters and the entire history of the show,” the actress wrote in a Facebook post. “I haven't quite gotten my mind around the fact that Charlotte will not continue on..... But the wonderful part of what we do is that the show and movies will live on. So from the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful for the experience of being part of Sex and the City. And to the fans - know that we love you back, forever.”

The two actresses did not explain why the third film was dropped, however a report by the DailyMailTV put the blame on co-star Kim Cattrall.

The tabloid claimed that the actress, who played Samantha Jones on the show, made “outrageous demands” and because of it, the move was canceled.

The Daily Mail reported the movie was slated to begin filming in the fall but Cattrall demanded her other movies she had in development be produced first.

Cattrall hit back on Twitter Friday saying: “The only ‘demand’ I ever made was that I didn’t want to do a third film & that was back in 2016.”

In January, Cattrall told Entertainment Tonight that a third movie would not be ideal since the show’s story was over.

"I hate to be a spoilsport, but what would the next story be? Whether you liked it or not, the reality is, authentically -- there were not alternative facts here! -- there was backlash. The reality of what [a third movie] would be -- there's nothing concrete. There's no script, there's no idea," Cattrall told Entertainment Tonight.

The hit HBO show, which ran from 1998 to 2004, produced two movies released in 2008 and 2010 and were box office success despite poor reviews. The movies grossed more than $415 million and $290 million, respectively.

Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch on the show, tweeted that he was disappointed the movie was canned as well.

"Disappointed for all crew holding on for negotiations to conclude for their jobs, and of course, for the fans. Leave it at that,” Garson tweeted.