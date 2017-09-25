Expand / Collapse search
Quentin Tarantino, 54, celebrates at engagement party to Israeli singer Daniella Pick, 33

Director Quentin Tarantino (L) and model and singer Daniella Pick arrive at the opening day of the Lumiere Festival in Lyon, France, October 8, 2016.

Quentin Tarantino celebrated his engagement to Israeli singer Daniella Pick at a star-studded event hosted by Harvey Weinstein.

The director, 54, proudly showed off his much younger fiancee, 33, at the New York party on Saturday.

Pick, a model and singer from Israel, is 21 years younger than Tarantino.

According to the New York Post, Uma Thurman, Bruce Willis, Diane Kruger, Samuel L. Jackson and other stars turned out to celebrate the newly-engaged duo.

Tarantino first met Pick while promoting his 2009 film "Inglourious Basterds" in Israel. They reconnected last year and Tarantino popped the question in July.

"When you make a movie like 'Inglourious Basterds,' not only did you get an Oscar but you got Daniella," Weinstein said while toasting the couple, the Post reports.

